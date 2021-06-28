TP-Link Archer Wi-Fi 6 router brings 3Gb/s speeds at new low of $80 (Refurb, Orig. $129)

B&H Photo is offering TP-Link’s Archer AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router in refurbished condition for $79.99 shipped. Originally selling for $129, but recently down to $110 new on Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on this model. If you’ve been looking for a budget-friendly way to add Wi-Fi 6 to your home networking, this is a solid and affordable way to do so. With dual-band speeds up 3Gb/s, this router is ready to handle 4K streaming, gaming, and more throughout the home. You’ll find four beamforming antennas on this one, offering added coverage even when working through walls or on multiple levels. And on the back, it sports four Gigabit LAN and one WAN ports, as well as a USB 3 dock for instant file sharing across the entire network. It comes backed by a 90-day warranty, and 4.4/5 star ratings from over 5,000 Amazon customers. See more below.

More TP-Link refurb. router deals:

Though if you’d rather splurge on something new, the new Google Nest Wifi System offers 4,400-square feet of coverage with speeds up to 2.2Gb/s. On top of that, you’ll add integrated Assistant support to your network and a savvy new pair of smart speakers to help around the home. And the best part? Right now, it’s at a new all-time low of $189. If that still isn’t quite right for your home set-up, then just hit up our networking guide for all the latest and greatest.

TP-Link Archer AX3000 Router features:

Provide your home with fast and reliable wireless internet access with the TP-Link Archer AX3000 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router. With this high-performance 802.11ax dual-band router, you can transfer data wirelessly at up to 2976 Mb/s over the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies for smooth 4K video streaming, online games, video chats, and more. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports are available for high-speed wired connections to computers, video game consoles, smart TVs, and other compatible devices. Plug a flash drive into the USB 2.0 port to share files with all connected devices on the network.

