Marmot’s Epic Deals Event takes 25% off hiking backpacks, jackets, more + free shipping

The Marmot Epic Deals Event takes 25% off select styles backpacks, jackets, accessories, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free 3-day shipping on all orders. The Large Long Hauler Expedition Duffel Bag is currently marked down to $149 and originally sold for $199. This duffel bag is great for trips and can easily store all of your essentials. It also comes in several color options and can be carried over your shoulder or the straps turn into a backpack as well, which is nice for hiking or long hauls. The interior has an array of pockets for organization as well and even has compression straps, in case you over-pack. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Marmot and be sure to check out our fashion guide for more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, the Joe’s New Balance 4th of July Sale is live and offering up to 60% off sitewide.

