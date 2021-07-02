FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Old Navy’s July 4th Sale offers deals from just $8 with up to 50% off sitewide

Old Navy July 4th Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $8. Prices are as marked. Plus, Old Navy is offering an extra 25% off on select styles. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale are the 9.5-inch Five-Pocket Twill Shorts that are currently marked down to $14 and originally sold for $35. These shorts are available in three versatile color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The material is also lightweight, breathable, and infused with stretch to promote all-day comfort. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

