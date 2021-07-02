FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SOG Sync II Traveler Multi-Tool drops to $25 (Reg. up to $65) + more outdoor gear from $9.50

Woot is now offering up to 62% off a range of tactical, fishing, hunting, and camping gear to complete your summer adventure kit. One standout is the SOG SN1012-CP Sync II Traveler Multi-Tool at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much $65, this one typically sells in the $45 to $55 range at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find by a long shot. SOG multi-tools “are unmistakably original from the competition due to the uncontested strength of their plier heads, material selection, and the use of innovative and patented technologies.” Alongside the ability to fold right down to a belt buckle, this handy multi-tool houses pliers, a soft wire cutter, crimpers, Phillips screwdriver, bottle opener, scissors, medium flathead screwdriver, 3-sided file, a ruler, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. 

For something even more affordable that falls into the same category of multi-tool, check out the Gerber Gear Dime Mini. This one carries stellar ratings from over 10,000 Amazon customers and comes in at $18 Prime shipped. A very similar collection of tools is found on this one, just without the handy belt buckle option found above. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Woot outdoor adventure sale for plenty of additional deals on outdoor apparel, knives, water bottles, tumblers, hunting and finishing gear, flashlights, and more. The offers start from $9.50 and you can browse through everything right here and you’ll find even more over in our sports/fitness guide. 

More on the SOG Sync II Traveler Multi-Tool:

Traditionally, every multi-tool begins with pliers. SOG multi-tools are unmistakably original from the competition due to the uncontested strength of their plier heads, material selection, the use of innovative and patented technologies, and the drive to make the best multi-purpose tool available. SOG’s innovation in multi-tools is not just pushing boundaries on the capabilities of a multi-tool, but versatility, portability, and efficiency are expanding them.

