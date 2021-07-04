FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a deep $275 discount on a stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 at a new all-time low

-
AmazonApple
New low $275 off

Update: The price has dropped to $473.72, saving you an extra $39 in order to mark a new all-time low at $275 off.

Amazon currently offers the Apple Watch Series 5 40mm Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular for $513.36 shipped. Normally fetching $749, you’re looking at $235 in savings with today’s offer marking the first notable discount of the year, beating our previous mention by $136, and marking a new all-time low.

Apple Watch Series 5 enters as the brand’s previous-generation wearable to deliver many of the same features as the latest release like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design, cellular connectivity, and support for watchOS 8 launching this fall. This model in particular also delivers a premium stainless steel design that’s matched by Apple’s Milanese loop band to round out the more elegant stylings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

But if you’re prefer to just go with the latest and greatest in the wearable department, Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular models are down to new all-time low, as well. With as much as $100 in savings across a variety of styles, you’ll be able to lock-in the flagship release from Apple well ahead of watchOS 8’s release.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. 

