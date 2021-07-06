FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Finish Line’s Nike sale offers hundreds of styles from $15: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more

-
FashionNikeFinish Line
50% off from $15

Finish Line is currently having a Nike Flash Sale that’s offering deals starting at $15. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score up to 50% off t-shirts, sneakers, running shoes, accessories, and more. Shipping adds $7, however Status Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Challenger OG Casual Shoes that are currently marked down to $60. For comparison, that’s $30 off the original rate. These shoes will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and pair nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly and have a sleek construction that makes putting them on or off a breeze. You can also choose from several color options as well and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars from Finish Line customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

Finish Line

About the Author

Golf Apparel Shop’s 4th of July Sale takes extra ...
Clarks updates your shoes with its 4th of July Sale! Sa...
Oakley’s 4th of July Sale offers $30 off polarize...
Crocs Independence Day Sale has loads of deals from $16...
Express Flash Sale offers 50% off summer styles + extra...
Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale takes extra 30% off hundre...
Burton’s Summer Sale takes up to 60% off + an ext...
Celebrate all summer long in Nike’s Red, White, a...
Show More Comments

Related

M1-powered

Apple just released its new M1 11-inch iPad Pro, and now you can already save $50

$50 off Learn More
New low

OnePlus 9 Pro sports five Hasselblad-backed cameras at a new Amazon low of $99 off

$99 off Learn More

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save now

At $25.50, the Wyze Band fitness tracker runs circles around the competition (All-time low)

$25.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s 2.1-Ch. soundbar features Dolby 5.1 virtualization at Amazon low of $198

$198 Learn More
Save $130

Hey grads: Gateway’s 15-inch ultra slim 256GB laptop is at a new low of $379 ($130 off)

$379 Learn More
30% off

Golf Apparel Shop’s 4th of July Sale takes extra 30% off Callaway, PGA Tour, more

from $8 Learn More
45% off

At $14 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat Furinno’s Haydn End Table (Save 45%)

$14 Learn More