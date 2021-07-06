Finish Line’s Nike sale offers hundreds of styles from $15: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more

Finish Line is currently having a Nike Flash Sale that’s offering deals starting at $15. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score up to 50% off t-shirts, sneakers, running shoes, accessories, and more. Shipping adds $7, however Status Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Challenger OG Casual Shoes that are currently marked down to $60. For comparison, that’s $30 off the original rate. These shoes will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and pair nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly and have a sleek construction that makes putting them on or off a breeze. You can also choose from several color options as well and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars from Finish Line customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Challenger OG Casual Shoes $60 (Orig. $90)
- Air Zoom Pegasus Running Premium $100 (Orig. $120)
- Pro Slim Long-Sleeve Top $25 (Orig. $35)
- Air Max Jogger Pants $70 (Orig. $90)
- Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneakers $80 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Dri-FIT Academy Shorts $18 (Orig. $25)
- Victori One Slides $20 (Orig. $30)
- Aerobill Visor $20 (Orig. $26)
- Nike Air Force 1 Sage Low Sneakers $90 (Orig. $100)
- Trend Quarter-Zip Pullover $35 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
