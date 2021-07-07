Feel the power of TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart surge protector for $22.50 (Save 24%)

Amazon is offering TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet Smart Power Strip for $22.79 Prime shipped. Regularly going for $30, today’s 24% savings are some of the best we’ve tracked, lowering the price to just over $1 from the all-time low. Bringing wireless control to your home appliances, this 3-outlet surge protector also offers support for Alexa and Assistant. There’s no hub required on this one, so you can try out some voice commands right out of the box. But if you prefer, you can also control all of the outlets, set timers and schedules, and more from the Kasa app. And on the side, you’ll find twin 2.4A USB-A ports for charging your personal devices as well. Over 3,800 customers have left it an average 4.8/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more options.

Don’t need quite so many outlets? Then take a look at TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Plug two-pack down to $14.50 after you clip the on-page coupon. With these, you’ll garner all the same benefits you see above, including voice control, device grouping, and more, just with twin outlets instead of a centralized power strip. These #1 best-sellers have been rated 4.6/5 stars from over 75,000 customers.

If you’re a fan of Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, then you’ll want to check out this deal we found on meross’ RGB touch table lamp for 30% off. Of course, it also works with Alexa and Assistant, so no matter your preference you can bring warm pops of color to anywhere in your home. We’re tracking new deals like this all the time in our smart home guide, so go and take a look if you’re curious about how else you can spruce up the ol’ homestead this season.

TP-Link Kasa 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip features:

With independent control of 3 devices and extra USB ports to charge 2 others, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights.

