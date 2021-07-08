FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dillard’s updates your swimwear with up to 40% off Ralph Lauren, Hurley, Kate Spade, more

-
FashionDillards
40% off from $10

The Dillard’s Swim Sale offers up to 40% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Hurley, Ralph Lauren, Southern Tide, Kate Spade, and many more. Orders exceeding $150 or more receive complimentary delivery. Make a splash in style with the Polo Ralph Lauren Traveler Swim Shorts that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $70. You can choose from eleven different color options and it features a tie waist for a perfect fit. These swim shorts are quick-drying as well and have large mesh pockets including a back space to store essentials. They also feature a logo on the on the front and back as well. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

