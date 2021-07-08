FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

KEEN Days are live with 25% off sandals for summer, hiking boots, more

KEEN’s Summer Days are live and taking 25% off hundreds of styles. Find great deals on sandals, hiking shoes, boots, accessories, apparel, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Solar Hiking Shoes that are currently marked down to $80, which is down from its original rate of $110. These shoes are lightweight, waterproof, and available in several color options. They’re also quick-drying, have an outsole that was designed to give you superior traction, and a supportive scrappy structure. Rated 4.3/5 stars from KEEN customers and you can also find them in a women’s version for the same price. Head below the jump to find even more deals from KEEN and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals from top brands today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

