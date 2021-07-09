FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Macy’s Black Friday in July Event offers up to 80% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

80% off from $13

The Macy’s Black Friday in July Specials are live and offering up to 80% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike 6-Pack of Cotton Crew Socks that’s currently marked down to $13. For comparison, these socks are regularly priced at $20. This style is great for workouts with sweat-wicking and stretch material. They also have arch support and are cushioned to promote all-day comfort. With nearly 500 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

