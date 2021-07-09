FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mountain Hardwear Summer Sale updates your outerwear with 30% off jackets, pants, more

-
FashionMountain Hardwear
30% off from $30

For a limited time only, Mountain Hardwear Summer Sale is offering 30% off past-season styles. Prices are as marked. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Chockstone Full-Zip Hoody that’s currently marked down to $95 and originally sold for $135. This lightweight jacket is ready for any outdoor adventure and has an attached hood in case you run into showers. It’s highly-packable, waterproof, and can easily be layered. Plus, it features UPF 50 sun protection and infused with stretch for added mobility. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Mountain Hardwear customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Mountain Hardwear and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

