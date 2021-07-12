FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Back to school Papermate Pens Gold Box starts at $5, today only

-
Today only $5+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers an assortment of Papermate Pens and mechanical Pencils at significant discounts starting at $4.57. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. These are anywhere from 30-60% off normal prices and the lowest we’ve seen. Standouts:

  • Paper Mate 1945925 InkJoy 300RT Retractable Ballpoint Pens, Medium Point, Black, 24 Count: $5.59
  • Paper Mate Gel Pens | InkJoy Pens, Medium Point, Assorted, 20 Count: $12.87

Paper Mate Gel Pens | InkJoy Pens features:

  • Dries 3 Times faster for reduced smearing
  • Smooth, Colorful ink keeps the ideas flowing across the page and brightens Your writing
  • Ergonomic comfort grip wraps the entire gel pen
  • 0.7 millimeter Medium Point spreads ink beautifully
  • Includes: 2 Pink Pop, 2 Red Rush, 2 Orange Rise, 1 Yellow Twirl, 2 Lime Light, 1 Luscious Green, 1 Teal Zeal, 2 Bright Blue Bliss, 1 Slate Blue Spin, 2 Pure Blue Joy, 1 Charming Purple, 1 Wild Berry, 1 Cocoa Delight and 1 Jet Black gel pen

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Best Android app deals of the day: 911 Operator, Networ...
LEGO’s AT-AT sees rare discount to $140 alongside...
Save up to 35% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries ...
This USB-C adapter delivers two USB-A ports for $6 Prim...
Govee’s brand-new Glide RGBIC Wall Light sees fir...
Road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge and cooler now down...
Take up to $323 off Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor...
MSCHF reimagines Jibo, Theranos, Juicero, and other fai...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: 911 Operator, Network Analyzer Pro, Monopoly, more

FREE+ Learn More
From $115

LEGO’s AT-AT sees rare discount to $140 alongside Creator Expert cars, and more

Rare deals Learn More
Save 35%

Save up to 35% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries and bundles starting at $9

From $9 Learn More
37% off

This USB-C adapter delivers two USB-A ports for $6 Prime shipped (37% off, New low)

$6 Learn More
30% off

Govee’s brand-new Glide RGBIC Wall Light sees first discount to $70 at Amazon (Save 30%)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge and cooler now down at $27 Prime shipped (Reg. $40+)

$27 Learn More
Save $323

Take up to $323 off Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor at a new all-time low, more from $200

From $200 Learn More

MSCHF reimagines Jibo, Theranos, Juicero, and other failed startups as new collectible toys

Learn More