Back to school Papermate Pens Gold Box starts at $5, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers an assortment of Papermate Pens and mechanical Pencils at significant discounts starting at $4.57. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. These are anywhere from 30-60% off normal prices and the lowest we’ve seen. Standouts:
- Paper Mate 1945925 InkJoy 300RT Retractable Ballpoint Pens, Medium Point, Black, 24 Count: $5.59
- Paper Mate Gel Pens | InkJoy Pens, Medium Point, Assorted, 20 Count: $12.87
Paper Mate Gel Pens | InkJoy Pens features:
- Dries 3 Times faster for reduced smearing
- Smooth, Colorful ink keeps the ideas flowing across the page and brightens Your writing
- Ergonomic comfort grip wraps the entire gel pen
- 0.7 millimeter Medium Point spreads ink beautifully
- Includes: 2 Pink Pop, 2 Red Rush, 2 Orange Rise, 1 Yellow Twirl, 2 Lime Light, 1 Luscious Green, 1 Teal Zeal, 2 Bright Blue Bliss, 1 Slate Blue Spin, 2 Pure Blue Joy, 1 Charming Purple, 1 Wild Berry, 1 Cocoa Delight and 1 Jet Black gel pen
