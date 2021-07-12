FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s Warehouse Event offers jeans from just $9 with extra 50% off thousands of styles

-
FashionLevi's
50% off from $9

The Levi’s Warehouse Sale is offering an extra 50% off thousands of styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Note: you must enter your email to access the sale. Update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more for the entire family. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the 541 Athletic Taper Jeans that are currently marked down from just $9. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $70. This style is a best-seller for Levi’s and a pair you will grab for years to come. The stretch-infused fabric adds comfort and you can easily roll the hem for a fashionable look. The medium wash is also great for summer styling and it has slightly more room in the thighs for athletic builds. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Levi’s Warehouse Event and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Stay cool this summer with Columbia’s Omni-Freeze...
Merrell 48-Hour Flash Sale offers 20% off exclusive sty...
Amazon offers Hanes 10-pack No-show Socks for $16 Prime...
COACH Summer Event takes 50% off handbags, wallets, and...
Ray-Ban and Costa sunglasses for summer from $63 during...
PUMA Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 40% off + an extra 20...
Change purses often? This organizer makes the switch ea...
Nintendo and TAG Heuer just unveiled an upcoming Mario-...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

PUMA Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 40% off + an extra 20% off: Running shoes, more

+ 20% off Learn More
50% off

Ray-Ban and Costa sunglasses for summer from $63 during Woot’s Flash Sale

from $63 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: 911 Operator, Network Analyzer Pro, Monopoly, more

FREE+ Learn More
From $115

LEGO’s AT-AT sees rare discount to $140 alongside Creator Expert cars, and more

Rare deals Learn More
Save 35%

Save up to 35% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries and bundles starting at $9

From $9 Learn More
37% off

This USB-C adapter delivers two USB-A ports for $6 Prime shipped (37% off, New low)

$6 Learn More
30% off

Govee’s brand-new Glide RGBIC Wall Light sees first discount to $70 at Amazon (Save 30%)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge and cooler now down at $27 Prime shipped (Reg. $40+)

$27 Learn More