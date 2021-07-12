Levi’s Warehouse Event offers jeans from just $9 with extra 50% off thousands of styles

The Levi’s Warehouse Sale is offering an extra 50% off thousands of styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Note: you must enter your email to access the sale. Update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more for the entire family. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the 541 Athletic Taper Jeans that are currently marked down from just $9. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $70. This style is a best-seller for Levi’s and a pair you will grab for years to come. The stretch-infused fabric adds comfort and you can easily roll the hem for a fashionable look. The medium wash is also great for summer styling and it has slightly more room in the thighs for athletic builds. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Levi’s Warehouse Event and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

