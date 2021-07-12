FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Merrell 48-Hour Flash Sale offers 20% off exclusive styles from $12 shipped

-
FashionMerrell
20% off from $12

The Merrell 48-Hour Flash Sale offers 20% off exclusives including hiking sneakers, boots, apparel, accessories, and more. No code required and prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the MQM Flex 2 Hiking Shoes for women. They’re currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $110. This style is available in six color options and features a breathable mesh material for added comfort. They’re also cushioned, flexible, and it has a rigid outsole to promote traction when hiking up the trail. The lacing system also gives you 360-degree support as well as arch support. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Merrell customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

