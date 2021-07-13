Join Sam’s Club, get a membership, $20 gift card, more from just $25 (Up to $100 value)

Groupon is currently offering 12-month Sam’s Club membership bundles priced from $25. Should you opt for the $25 membership package, you’ll receive 12-months of club access, a card for another household member, a $20 e-gift card, a rotisserie chicken, and pack of rolls. Opting for the $35 package delivers the same 12-months of access, household member, $20 e-gift card, chicken, and rolls, but also includes a FREE veggie tray as well as a FREE cookies and paper plates. All-in-all, you’re getting up to $100 in value here and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve seen outside of discounts that drop the membership to free, but have no extra benefits (like free cookies, because who doesn’t want that)? Sam’s Club is a great place to shop for household groceries, bulk necessities, or even tech deals from time to time. Not sure where your local Sam’s Club is? Well, swing by the Club Finder to locate the nearest one.

With your Sam’s Club membership, you’ll have access to the club’s Instant Savings promotions and sales. While there’s not a ton there, the next event is starting soon according to Sam’s. However, you can always keep an eye on our Sam’s Club guide for the best deals that we find as they happen.

While Sam’s Club requires a membership to shop, Amazon does not. Our guide has the best discounts from the online shopping site and is updated daily with the newest deals that we find. You’ll want to bookmark our Amazon guide to check in often and see what else we found.

Terms & Conditions:

Promotional value expires Sep 15, 2021. Amount paid never expires. Limit 1 per person, may buy 1 additional as gift. Voucher must be redeemed online using link provided with promotion code. Contact Sam’s Club at LIVE CHAT with questions. Chat agents are available Mon-Sat 7 am – 11 pm CST, and Sunday 10 am – 8 pm. Purchaser must provide a valid ID at Sam’s Club Membership Services to get physical membership card. Promotion code is non-transferable. Offer valid for new Sam’s Club members only; not valid for membership renewals, for those with a current membership, or those who were Sam’s Club members less than 6 months prior to 06/01/2021. To check your renewal date, please check your membership account at https://gr.pn/3gozhvr or your online account, or LIVE CHAT with an associate. Please have your membership card or statement on hand. Free offers will be delivered as Instant Savings. Instant Savings will be loaded onto new membership account within 72 hours of membership activation. One $20 eGift Card will be delivered via email approximately six weeks following your first use of the Sam’s Club Scan & Go feature in the SamsClub.com app when using the service within the first 60 days of membership. Qualifying eGiftCards will be delivered to the same email address used to activate your membership. Auto Renew: By accepting this offer, you authorize annual recurring charges to any card on file for your Sam’s Club membership fee(s) plus any applicable taxes at then-current rate every year until you cancel. Current rates, which may change, are $45 for Club level and $100 for Plus level. Visit SamsClub.com or a club or call 1-888-746-7726 to see full terms or cancel autorenewal. Offer valid for U.S. Sam’s Clubs only; not valid in Puerto Rico. See full terms. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

