Resistance bands to stay in shape this summer from $11 in today’s Gold Box (Up to 49% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, VEICK (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 49% off a selection of its resistance band sets, home workout gear, and more. One standout is the 10-piece VEICK Resistance Bands Set for $15.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $30, this is 49% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also the lowest price we have tracked on this set. Including five color-coded bands from 10- to 50-pounds, it includes a door anchor, cushioned handles, a pair of ankle straps, and a carrying bag for it all. It supports a wide-range of exercises you can do at-home or on the road alongside the 4+ star rating from over 8,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you can get away with a more basic set of resistance loop bands without all of the extras, take a look at this Fit Simplify set. It sells for under $12 Prime shipped and carries impressive ratings from over 92,000 Amazon customers. Again, you’re not getting the straps and anchors here, but they will still allow you to get a workout in anywhere for less.

And you’ll find even more loop band options in today’s Gold Box sale alongside larger resistance band sets starting from just over $11 Prime shipped.

Then head over to our sports/fitness guide for additional offers on workout equipment, protein products, outdoor adventure gear, and more.

More on the VEICK Resistance Bands Set:

Adjustable Resistance Bands, Maximum equivalent of 150 lbs – Comes as a set of 5, 48-inch long colored exercise bands: Yellow (10 lbs),Blue (20 lbs), Green (30 lbs), Black (40 lbs), Red(50 lbs). All bands can be combined together to provide up to 150 lbs

Works for multiple workout scenario – As true resistance is maintained through every part of a motion.The resistance band set can be great with any popular workout like Yoga, Pilates and more. Or use them for general exercise, stretching, strength training, power weight programs

