Tommy Hilfiger cuts extra 40% off all sale styles with deals starting at $10

For a limited time only, Tommy Hilfiger offers an extra 40% off all sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $100. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Essential 9-inch Tech Shorts that are marked down to $24 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. To compare, these shorts are regularly priced at $60 and you can choose from four versatile color options. The length is flattering as well as timeless to wear for years to come. The fabric is infused with stretch for added comfort and they’re also lightweight, which is perfect for summer. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Tommy Hilfiger and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

