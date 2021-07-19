FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cole Haan shoes up to 60% off during the Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale

-
FashionCole Haan
60% off from $45

Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event offers up to 60% off best-selling styles to polish your wardrobe. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Nantucket 2.0 Slip-On Sneakers that’s currently marked down to $70. For comparison, these sneakers are regularly priced at $130. This slip-on style is very convenient when heading out the door and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The tan coloring is also versatile to pair with shorts, jeans, or chino pants alike. These are also great for outdoor activities due to its rubber outsole that helps to give you traction. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Cole Haan Nordstrom Rack Event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Amazon offers Champion Manuscript Backpack at all-time ...
Under Armour’s Big Score Event offers up to 50% o...
Backcountry’s North Face Sale takes up to 40% off...
Carhartt offers new markdowns from just $7 shipped: T-s...
Minimalist Skagen timepieces from $50: RIIS, Aaren Recy...
Vineyard Vines x Zac Brown Band collaborate ahead of su...
Hunter’s Summer Sale offers up to 50% off best-se...
Marmot’s End of Season Sale takes 30-60% off jack...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Sale updates your shoes with up to 60% off best-selling styles

from $17 Learn More
50% off

Timberland’s Summer Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling sneakers, boots, sandals, more

from $20 Learn More
30% off

Clarks Summer Clearance Event takes extra 30% off over 250 styles: Sandals, dress shoes, more

from $40 Learn More
30% off

TOMS Flash Sale takes 30% off slip-on styles and sneakers from $35

from $35 Learn More
50% off

ALDO Summer Sale offers up to 50% off sandals, dress shoes, more from $15

from $15 Learn More
50% off

Eastbay takes up to 50% off activewear from Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

from $12 Learn More

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save now

Save up to 40% on Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini cases from $30

From $30 Learn More