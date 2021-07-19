Cole Haan shoes up to 60% off during the Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale

Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event offers up to 60% off best-selling styles to polish your wardrobe. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Nantucket 2.0 Slip-On Sneakers that’s currently marked down to $70. For comparison, these sneakers are regularly priced at $130. This slip-on style is very convenient when heading out the door and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The tan coloring is also versatile to pair with shorts, jeans, or chino pants alike. These are also great for outdoor activities due to its rubber outsole that helps to give you traction. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Cole Haan Nordstrom Rack Event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!