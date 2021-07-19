Cricut Explore Air 2 pairs wirelessly with an iPad for at-home crafting: $169 (Low, Reg. $199)

Amazon is offering the Cricut Explore Air 2 for $169 shipped. Down from its $199 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve only tracked a handful of times in the past. Cricut’s Explore Air 2 is a slightly cut-down model compared to the Maker, since it can’t do things like cut leather or wood. However, whether you’re just starting out with crafting or on a tighter budget, it’s still fantastic at tackling vinyl or paper projects and can handle over 100 materials. Cricut’s ecosystem is quite robust when it comes to offerings compatible with the Explore Air 2, as it even works with the company’s Mug Press and other Infusable Ink projects. You also don’t have to have a powerful computer to run the Cricut Explore Air 2, as it can be powered by an iPad, iPhone, or Android device over Bluetooth. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Head below for more.

While Cricut makes its own pens and markers for you to use, just $9 gets a 3-pack of adapters that allows you to insert multiple sized Sharpies. Designed for Fine Point or Ultra Fine Point markers as well as Art Pens, these adapters are a must-have accessory in any Cricut owner’s arsenal. We have a set for our two Makers and absolutely love using them, as there are far more Sharpie colors than what Cricut offers. Plus, you can buy single Sharpie markers while Cricut’s only comes in multi-packs.

Speaking of being compatible with iPad, Apple’s latest iPad Air would be a great tool to use with the Explore Air 2. It’s currently on sale for up to $110 off at new all-time lows that we’ve tracked. Apple’s tablet connects to the Explore Air 2 over Bluetooth for cutting, and the Design Space app lets you create projects anywhere you are. It’s a simple wire-free solution that makes this cutting machine even more versatile.

More on the Cricut Explore Air 2:

The Circuit Explore Air 2 is your personal DIY cutting machine. It will flawlessly cut over 100 plus different types of materials including premium vinyl, iron on and htv vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more

The Circuit Explore Air 2 makes it so easy to create a wide arrange of DIY projects. Make custom stickers, personalized home decor, home-made gifts and party favors, unique greeting cards, custom designed apparel, and more

Each machine includes a Circuit Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Circuit 12 inch x12 inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat (perfect for vinyl and htv projects), a Circuit Black Fine Point Pen, access to Circuit’s design software Design Space, and a 2 week free trial to Circuit Access

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!