Hoist your bike up on the highly-rated Delta Cycle storage hanger for $10.50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Delta Cycle Leonardo Da Vinci Single Bike Storage Rack for $10.33 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one has sold for between $13 and $15 over the last year and is now more than 30% off the going rate, just in-time to keep the bike organized for the rest of summer. It allows you to “hang any bicycle vertically in seconds” with a maximum load of 40-pounds. Great for apartments with limited space, the garage, storage rooms, sheds, and more, it ships with a tray to keep your surfaces clean and protected as well as rubber sleeves to stop your bike from getting scratched as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, if you have more than one bike to keep neat and tidy, take a look at this 4-pack of bicycle hangers for under $8 Prime shipped. These ones will require a bit more of a traditional installation (screwed directly into a stud or wood wall), but will also save you slightly more while providing four places to stow your bikes. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. 

Be sure to check out this ongoing deal on this Rad Power e-bike as part of our Green Deals roundup. Then swing by our sports/fitness hub for more discounts to stay active this summer including camping lanterns, outdoor adventure gear, workout equipment, protein offers, and more. 

More on the Delta Cycle Single Bike Storage Rack:

  • Space saving and quick storage: Hang any bike bicycle vertically in seconds, color may vary
  • Simple installation: No assembly required, easy installation to wall.
  • Includes tray: includes da Vinci wall tray to keep your surfaces clean and protected
  • Rubber sleeves protect bike from scratches
  • Versatile and heavy duty: accommodates any wheel size; Maximum load of 40 pounds
  • Modern design: storage hooks looks good on the wall without bike

