This USB microphone upgrades your Zoom or Twitch streaming setup at 50% off, now $27.50

Dastin-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the MAYOGA USB Microphone for $27.49 shipped. Simply use the code 50ZFY9BB at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If your still using your computer or webcam’s built-in microphone, it’s time to upgrade. This model delivers a professional experience with its 192kHz/24-bit sampling rate. This is plenty high enough for just about any audio work you’ll do at home. Since it’s USB, you won’t need an audio interface or external equipment to use it, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you already have a microphone, check out the Logitech C270 USB webcam. It’s under $26.50 at Amazon, and will give you a visual upgrade for Zoom calls at work. Being USB-powered, similar to today’s lead deal, you won’t need anything outside of the webcam to get started with higher-quality video calls.

Speaking of webcams, we have a few reviews for you to check out. Our most recent webcam hands-on was the Elgato Facecam, which is aimed at streamers but also works well for applications like Zoom or Teams. However, Blair also took a look at the Anker PowerConf C300 recently and found that it “delivers a notable webcam upgrade for Mac.”

More on the MAYOGA USB Microphone:

MAYOGA Condenser Microphone has been designed with professional sound chipset, with high sampling rate 192kHz/24bit, flat frequency response 30Hz-16kHz.A perfect karaoke microphone for vocal, singing, sound reproducing. This condenser microphone features noise reduction, and high anti-jamming performance. The tripod stand with shock mount hold the microphone stably and easy to adjust for better recording experience, no matter at home or workspace.

