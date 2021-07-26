Clarks Summer Clearance Event offers extra 40% off hundreds of styles + free shipping

The Clarks Summer Clearance Event takes extra 40% off hundreds of styles with promo code SUMMER at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on dress shoes, boaters, loafers, sandals, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Atticus Limit Tan leather Boots that are a nice option for now or this fall and winter. They’re currently marked down to $54 and originally sold for $135. These boots will elevate any look and the leather adds a polished touch. This style is also lightweight, cushioned to promote comfort, and the outsole is made of rubber to create traction. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Clarks customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Clarks or you can shop the entire event here.

