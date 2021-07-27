FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Banana Republic Summer Event takes up to 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

Banana Republic takes up to 40% off summer favorites and extra 50% off sale styles. No code needed. BR Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s 11-inch Core Temp Shorts that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $70. These shorts were designed to help keep you cool in warm temperatures and they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. This style is lightweight and is wrinkle-resistant, so you can stay looking polished throughout the day. You can choose from several color options as well as dress them up or down with t-shirts, sweaters, button-down shirts, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Banana Republic customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

