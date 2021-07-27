Sperry Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $30 shipped

The Sperry Semi-Annual Sale is currently offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. This sale is a perfect way to update your footwear with deals on boat shoes, loafers, dress styles, boots, sandals, and more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Authentic Original Whisper Boat Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $47. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $95. This style is timeless to wear for years to come and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They’re cushioned to promote comfort and the slip-on design allows you to head out the door in a breeze, which is great for back to school. You can choose from several color options and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

