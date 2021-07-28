Logitech’s C922x 1080p webcam sees rare discount to $80 shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Logitech C922x Pro 1080p Webcam for $79.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from $100, today’s deal sets the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2019. While your desktop or laptop might have a built-in webcam, it’s likely only 720p, and even if it’s 1080p, the sensor is normally quite small. Upgrading to the C922x delivers “professional” quality with 30FPS FHD and 60FPS 720p streaming. There’s also a built-in microphone should you need that. While the webcam can be sat on your screen, there’s also a 1/4-20 thread on the bottom, meaning you can mount it on a tripod should that be a better option of your workflow. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 8,200 happy customers. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the Logitech’s namesake, this 1080p webcam is available for $18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find a built-in camera cover available here, ensuring that nobody can peep through your computer uninvited. Plus, it also sports microphones for higher-quality voice calls.

For an even higher-end experience, checkout the recently-released Elgato Facecam. It was just launched earlier this month as the company’s first camera, making its debut with 1080p60 capture for smooth, high-quality streaming. Designed for gamers, it’s still a great choice for Zoom meetings and the like too.

More on the Logitech C922x Pro Webcam:

Web camera specifically designed and optimized for professional quality video streaming on social gaming and entertainment sites like Twitch and YouTube

Stream and record vibrant, true to life HD 1080P video at 30Fps/ 720P at 60FPS. Compatibility Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10, macOS X 10.9 or higher, XBox One, Chrome OS, Android v5.0 or above, USB port. FoV: 78 degree

Full HD glass lens and premium autofocus deliver razor sharp, clear video in consistent high definition while 2 built in mics capture your voice in rich stereo audio

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!