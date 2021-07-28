FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s C922x 1080p webcam sees rare discount to $80 shipped (Save 20%)

-
$80

Amazon is offering the Logitech C922x Pro 1080p Webcam for $79.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from $100, today’s deal sets the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2019. While your desktop or laptop might have a built-in webcam, it’s likely only 720p, and even if it’s 1080p, the sensor is normally quite small. Upgrading to the C922x delivers “professional” quality with 30FPS FHD and 60FPS 720p streaming. There’s also a built-in microphone should you need that. While the webcam can be sat on your screen, there’s also a 1/4-20 thread on the bottom, meaning you can mount it on a tripod should that be a better option of your workflow. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 8,200 happy customers. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the Logitech’s namesake, this 1080p webcam is available for $18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find a built-in camera cover available here, ensuring that nobody can peep through your computer uninvited. Plus, it also sports microphones for higher-quality voice calls.

For an even higher-end experience, checkout the recently-released Elgato Facecam. It was just launched earlier this month as the company’s first camera, making its debut with 1080p60 capture for smooth, high-quality streaming. Designed for gamers, it’s still a great choice for Zoom meetings and the like too.

More on the Logitech C922x Pro Webcam:

  • Web camera specifically designed and optimized for professional quality video streaming on social gaming and entertainment sites like Twitch and YouTube
  • Stream and record vibrant, true to life HD 1080P video at 30Fps/ 720P at 60FPS. Compatibility Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10, macOS X 10.9 or higher, XBox One, Chrome OS, Android v5.0 or above, USB port. FoV: 78 degree
  • Full HD glass lens and premium autofocus deliver razor sharp, clear video in consistent high definition while 2 built in mics capture your voice in rich stereo audio

