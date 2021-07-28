FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is on! Save up to 50% off new fall items for the whole family

-
FashionNordstrom
50% off + free shipping

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale starts today with deals up to 50% off new fall arrivals for the entire family. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on Nike, Travis Matthew, UGG, Cole Haan, Spanx, Zella, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men this fall are the Nike React Phantom Run FlyKnit Shoes that are currently marked down to $100, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes feature a slip-on design, which is great for heading out the door or back to school. You can choose from several color options and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. These shoes pair nicely with joggers, shorts, jeans, chino pants, and more. Find the rest of our top picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

You will also want to check out the North Face past-season sale that’s going on at Steep and Cheap offering deals from $10.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom

About the Author

Fossil Flash Sale offers up to 70% off best-selling wat...
Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale takes up to 50% off hund...
Joe’s New Balance Back to School Kick Off cuts up...
Banana Republic Summer Event takes up to 40% off sitewi...
Eastbay’s back to school sale takes 20% off order...
Sperry Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of...
Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers deals fro...
Nordstrom’s latest pop-up Mickey and Friends coll...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Eastbay’s back to school sale takes 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

orders of $49 Learn More
50% off

Nike cuts up to 50% off new fall markdowns for back to school: Air Force 1, Dri-FIT, more

from $20 Learn More
25% off

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale offers extra 25% off Cole Haan, Nike, Callaway, more

from $5 Learn More
50% off

adidas Comeback Sale offers $30 off orders of $100 + up to 50% off sitewide

$30 off Learn More
Reg. $30+

Sony just unveiled the August PlayStation Plus FREE games: PvZ Battle for Neighborville, more

FREE Learn More

Anker launches smart eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro with 2K recording, AI pan/tilt, more

Learn More
$118 off

OnePlus 9 Pro drops to new low of $118 off in back to school sale, much more

Save now Learn More
Save now

Lenovo’s Tab P11 with 11-inch 2K display nears all-time low from $190 shipped

From $190 Learn More