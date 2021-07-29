FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Sale takes 40% off Nike, adidas, Walter Hagen, more from $10

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Sale takes 40% off apparel, gear, and more from $10. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, Walter Hagen, Travis Matthew, adidas, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Nike Tiger Woods Golf Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $61 and originally sold for $90. This polo shirt looks nice with shorts or chino pants alike. It’s also available in two color options and features a collarless design that’s stylish. This style is great for your golf swing with four-way stretch and a sweat-wicking fabric that’s highly-breathable. The design is also unique with a reduce cling for enhanced performance. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

