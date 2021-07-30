Score four of these highly-rated LED solar flood lights for just $4.50 each (Save 40%)

Claoner (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering a four-pack of its LED Solar Flood Lights for $17.99 Prime shipped. Just clip the on-page coupon to slash 40% off and mark the best price we’ve ever tracked for this model. These new and improved solar lights pack 128 LED bulbs each, with an ultra-wide 270-degree range of illumination. Powered by a 2000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you’ll find these lights absorb and store plenty of energy during daylight hours to keep running all night long. Plus, they’re IP65 waterproof, so rain or shine you won’t have any problems keeping your home bright and secure. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,800 customers. See more below.

Though if you’re in need of illumination away from the home, picking up a two-pack of these popular tactical LED flashlights for $15 is always a good idea. I keep a tactical flashlight in my nightstand in case of blackouts or other emergencies, and they’re not just bright, but help me feel secure in case of danger as well. These #1 best-sellers are rated 4.7/5 stars from over 11,000 customers.

Take a whack at some other home improvement projects this summer with 40% off Greenworks 24V hedge trimmers. If you’re still trying to make the most of this warm weather while it lasts, now is a great time to pick up this handy lawn tool at the lowest price of the year.

More on Claoner’s LED Solar Flood Lights:

Using monocrystalline silicon solar panel design, the solar energy conversion rate is increased from 20.5% to 22%, the charging speed is faster during the day, and the lighting time at night can last longer. 270° wide-angle illumination and reflector led beads solar wall lights can provide excellent brightness and larger illumination coverage. Enhanced PIR motion inductor provides powerful motion sensitivity up to 12-20 feet with a 120° detect angle.

