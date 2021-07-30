FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 40% on Greenworks 24V electric hedge or string trimmers starting at $69.50

Greenworks’ official Amazon storefront currently offers the 24V 22-inch Hedge Trimmer for $69.59 shipped when code 40Z18Y6C has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $116, you’re looking at 40% in savings with today’s offer marking the best of the year and the lowest in over a year. Whether you have some hedges to shore up or some branches that are getting a bit unsightly, this Greenworks offering is a notable addition to your outdoor tool kit. It arrives with support for the greater 24V ecosystem from the brand, ensuing that its bundled battery and charger will work with other tools, as well. Over 845 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Speaking of other Greenworks tools, right now Amazon is also discounting its 24V 15-inch String Trimmer to $84.59 with the same code as above. Dropping from its usual $160 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low and a rare discount on this more recent release. It arrives with the same 24V battery and charger as the lead deal, but will help tidy up walkways and the edges of your property. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

You’ll also find plenty of other discounts in this ongoing Greenworks summer sale, which is taking up to 48% off plenty of other essentials for your lawn. There are of course some additional mowers, but also leaf blowers, trimmers, and much more from $50.

Greenworks 24V 22-inch Hedge Trimmer features:

Powered by 24V Lithium-Ion Battery and compatible with both indoor and outdoor tools–includes 2Ah Battery and Charger. Innovative 180 degree rotating rear handle to provide easy trimming at multiple angles with wrap around auxiliary handle for user comfort. 22-Inch dual action steel blade for optimal performance, aluminum rail cover included for safe storage and transportation

