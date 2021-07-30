FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hiking shoes, boots, more from $20

The Merrell Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off select styles to get you outdoors. Prices are as marked. Inside the event you can find deals on boots, hiking sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders or express delivery on orders exceeding $120. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Breakwater Strap Sandals that are currently marked down to $68 and originally sold for $85. These shoes are perfect for going in or out of the water with its water-proof design and it has large grooves throughout the base to help grip the mountain trail. The straps are adjustable for support and the insole is cushioned to promote comfort as well. Be sure to find additional deals from Merrell below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the North Face's latest markdowns that are offering deals from just $15.

