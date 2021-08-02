Cole Haan’s End of Summer Event takes up to 60% off + extra 10% off sandals

The Cole Haan End of Season Event continues with up to 60% off hundreds of styles and an extra 10% off sandals with code SUMMER at checkout. Inside this sale you can easily find deals on sneakers, boots, dress shoes, and more. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Nantucket Slip-On Sneakers that’s currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $130. The slip-in design is perfect for back to school and allows you to head out the door in a breeze. This style features a rubber outsole that promotes traction and has a cushioned insole for comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

