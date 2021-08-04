Is your fridge/freezer at the right temp? This $11.50 wireless thermometer kit lets you know

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Refrigerator/Freezer Thermometer Kit for $11.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code WA50BXWRC to redeem the discounted price. Today’s deal saves you 50% from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re unsure of whether your fridge and freezer are at their proper temperatures, this is a must-have kitchen gadget for your home. It features two wireless thermometer probes that connect to a digital base station that shows you the 24 hour high and low temperatures it’s recorded. You can also set up alerts to know when things go above or below a preset temperature, so you know whether your fridge or freezer got too warm overnight or not. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t need to monitor the fridge, but instead other areas of your home, then Govee’s Bluetooth thermometer/hygrometer is a great choice. It’s just $10 and allows you to easily check on the temperatures of different rooms in your home from your smartphone thanks to its built-in Bluetooth connection. It can withstand temperatures of -4 to 140F as well, meaning that you could easily set this in your fridge or freezer and check the temperatures from your phone as well.

Also, don’t forget that Govee’s Bluetooth grilling thermometer is on sale for $8 right now. It’s currently 40% off and you’ll find that this will come in handy while grilling out this summer and fall.

More on the ORIA Thermometer Kit:

The Max/ Min temeprature data will update every 24h. Pls be attention that the product cannot hold the max/min temperature all the time. The product is not support to view all the recorded previous temperatures. You can press button “clear” once quickly to remove the Min/Max temperaturen data. And it will update to the new data.

The product do not have the function to remember all the history Max/Min temperature data. Only show the data within 24h. After installing in the sensors and host, the host enters RF reception mode and then waits for signals transmitted by the sensors. The alarm will not go off within the first 10mins after turning upper/lower limit alarm function on, the function will be activated after the first 10mins.

With audible alarm, you can set the maximum and minimum alarm value manually. It can ring when the temperature value reaches at the point of limit max or min alarm value that you pre-set.

