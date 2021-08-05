These popular 4K30 USB-C hubs are up to 43% off at new all-time lows from $17

Baseus US Tech (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code 4WEGZG4V at checkout. Normally fetching $40, these combined 40% discounts newly mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Ready to take on just about anything you can throw at it, this 8-in-1 hub transforms one of your MacBook’s USB-C ports into an I/O menagerie. You’ll find one 4K30 HDMI and three 5Gb/s USB 3.0 ports here, alongside a micro/SD card reader and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Plus, you can even add some extra charging to the scene with a 100W PD passthrough. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars. See more options below.

Update 8/5 @ 5:01 PM: Amazon now offers VANMASS’ 7-in-1 USB-C hub for $19.99 Prime shipped when you apply code 50XO6QZL at checkout. Doing so will slash 50% off the usual $40 fare and mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This compact 7-in-2 hub brings a 4K30 HDMI and 4K60 USB-C data port, a 100W charging passthrough, and twin USB-A ports alongside a micro/SD card reader. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 300 customers.

Alternatively, you can ditch the Gigabit Ethernet and 100W charging passthrough to save even more with this 6-in-1 USB-C hub for $17. Arriving at Amazon’s #1 new release spot, this marks the very first discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low at 43% off. It still packs a powerful 4K30 HDMI port alongside its triple USB 3.0 array and micro/SD support. So even if it’s not quite as versatile, it’s still a great option for students or gamers looking to tag on some extra peripherals. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 550 customers.

More on the Baseus 8-in-1 USB-C hub:

With a single interface to connect to a variety of devices, it turns a single usb c port into 8 ports for data transfer, display expansion, internet connection and charging. As a new content of powerful usb c docking station with PD charging port, 4K HDMI port, SD/TF card slot, 1000M ethernet Port, 3 super speed usb 3.0 Ports. Plug and play.

USB c adapter with 100W pd fast charging, keeping your type C laptops fully charged while you’re using all the other functions of the hub. Three USB 3.0 ports support transmission speed rates up to 5 Gbps, 10X faster than USB 2.0. An HD movie can be transferred within seconds.

