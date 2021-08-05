Mountain Hardwear Flash Sale takes up to 40% off jackets, vests, more from $18

Mountain Hardwear takes up to 40% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Update your outerwear with deals on jackets, vests, hoodies, t-shirts, and more, just in time for back to school. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout frmo this sale is the men’s Kor Preshell Pullover that’s currently marked down to $70, which is $30 off the original rate. This is a perfect style for workouts, hikes, traveling, and more. The material is lightweight, water-resistant, and highly-packable. It features a zippered chest pocket too, which is nice for storing a key or card when outing. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Mountain Hardwear customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

