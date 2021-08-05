POWRUI’s 6-outlet surge protector with 2.4A USB-A keeps your gear safe at $17

POWRUI via Amazon is offering its Multi-port USB Wall Surge Protector for $16.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $20 normal going rate, today’s deal saves you 15% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. With two USB ports that share 2.4A of power, alongside six total AC plugs, this surge protector powers your entire desk in one fell swoop. POWRUI ships its surge protector with the ability to handle at least 1680-joules, they also include a $1,000,000 “global liability insurance policy” to help protect connected equipment. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

It’s sometimes hard to plug-in and charge your USB devices, given some wall power bricks are quite large and hard to find room for. Well, this multi-function surge protector helps take care of that, as it integrates two USB-A ports right into the front of it. Each one shares a combined 2.4A of power, meaning that when only one is in use, it’ll be decently fast, though when both plugs are charging your gear, it’ll be a bit slower. But, in the end, it’ll still tackle ensuring you leave home with a charged phone either way.

The AC outlets are spaced far apart on POWRUI’s surge protector, as well as on different sides of the plug, allowing you to connect larger power bricks with ease. This is something that not all multi-taps have, and if you plan to use this in a home theater environment, it’s certainly something you’d expect to run into.

There’s also a smart night light built into POWRUI’s surge protector that features a dusk-to-dawn sensor, automatically turning on when ambient lighting starts to dim. There’s a touch sensor, as well, so you can adjust the brightness to suit your needs. If you’re not a fan of the nightlight, or need to turn it on during the day, you’ll also find a manual override, giving you complete control.

POWRUI stands behind their ETL-certified product. You’ll find a $1,000,000 connected equipment warranty, which helps to insure your plugged-in gear against malfunction after a surge…as long as it’s within range of what it can protect against. Wondering what would be within range? Well, Tripp Lite, an authority on surge protectors, says “A surge protector with 1000 to 2000 joules will provide sufficient protection for power tools and office equipment such as printers, copiers and routers.” So, as long as you have gear similar to this plugged in, you should be easily protected.

