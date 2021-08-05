Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes an S-Pen and cover at a low of $239 (Refurb, Orig. $419)

QuickShipElectronics (99.8% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Android Tablet for $239 shipped in open-box condition bundled with the official cover. For comparison, the tablet retails for $349 in new condition and the cover adds an additional $70 in value, with our last mention being $280 for the tablet only. The Tab S6 Lite features S Pen support and even includes the active stylus, allowing you to write notes, doodle, draw, or personalize photos with ease. It magnetically attaches to the tablet so it’s always charged and ready to go. AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos provide a great content consumption experience, and the large 10.4-inch display makes it easy to view your favorite movies or videos. Plus, with up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, you’ll be able to go all day before it’s time to plug back in. Rated 4.7/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty. Take a deeper dive in our previous coverage.

Since today’s bundle includes a case, you’ll want to spend just a fraction of your savings on this 3-pack of screen protectors. They’ll help keep your display in pristine condition, protecting from scratches and the like. Plus, at just $7 and including three in the package, you’ll have multiple to swap between should one get damaged.

Don’t forget that Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro models are now up to $199 off, making now a great time to invest in Apple’s ecosystem if you prefer iOS and iPadOS to Android. Pricing starts at $699, with various models on sale, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to find out more.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

