Reebok Back to School Sale updates your activewear with 30% off sitewide

The Reebok Back to School Event offers 30% off sitewide when you apply promo code BTS at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on running shoes, apparel, backpacks, and more. Reebok Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Nanoflex TR Training Shoes for men. This style is currently marked down to $63 and originally sold for $90. The mesh material was designed to help keep your feet cool. They’re also cushioned, lightweight, and allow for full range of motion with a flexible design. This style is nice for indoor or outdoor training sessions and you can choose from eight fun color options. You can find even more deals by heading below the jump and you will want to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

