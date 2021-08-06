Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer ‘eliminates guesswork’ when cooking at low of $64.50

Amazon is offering the Yummly Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer in white for $64.40 shipped. For comparison, it has a normal price of up to $129 and today’s deal beats our last mention by $15, marking a new all-time low. The Yummly Smart Thermometer is designed to function entirely wirelessly, meaning there are no cords or wires to string between the unit and base station. This allows you to easily monitor from afar and place the probe inside of your smoker, grill, or oven without having to worry about if the base station is physically connected. You’ll connect your phone through Bluetooth to the base station and use the app to check temperatures, use the built-in timers and alerts, or set up fully-automated cooking programs that “eliminate guesswork for getting food done right.” Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 800 happy at-home cooks. Head below for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the Inkbird 4-probe Bluetooth grilling thermometer at $35 shipped. You’ll just need to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. While it’s not quite as feature-packed as the lead deal, and you’ll have to have the base station nearby for the probes to plug into, it’s still a great option for those wanting to monitor multiple areas or cuts of meat at the same time.

Though, those on tighter budgets will want to consider Govee’s single-probe Bluetooth meat thermometer. It’s just $8 at Amazon right now, though we spotted the deal a few days ago. It’ll go back up in price any day now, so you’ll want to pick it up soon before the discount is gone.

More on the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer:

Completely wireless thermometer and charging dock allows you to monitor cooking from up to 150 feet away, with 25+ hours of continuous use between charges.

Bluetooth smart device connectivity to control your cooking through the free Yummly️ app, available for iOS or Android smartphones and tablets.

Built-in timers let you go ahead and multitask—we’ll keep an eye on the food and alert you when it’s ready. Additional alerts tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat if needed, and how long to let it rest before eating.

