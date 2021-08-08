Perfection is just $9 away with this highly-rate food kitchen scale at 35% off

Amazon is offering Etekcity’s highly-rated Food and Kitchen Scale for $8.98 with free shipping for Prime customers or in orders over $25. This will typically go for $14, so you can save 36% today for the second-best price of the year. For bakers, nothing brings the same level of precision and perfection to a fresh batch of goodies like a trusty kitchen scale. Whether you’re working in ounces, pounds, grams, or whatever your latest recipe calls for, Etekcity’s offering is ready to help. The compact form-factor is made of sleek stainless steel, so it’s not taking up too much precious counter space. Plus, you can make use of the tare function to only measure exactly what you’re putting into your measuring bowls and spoons, not the utensils themselves. Over 82,000 home cooks have left it with an average of 4.6/5 stars. See more options below.

While it doesn’t carry Etekcity’s branding, this Ultrean food scale has some solid ratings and rings up at just $7.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. It features a similar design to our lead deal, with a variety of measurement settings including a “milk” option, and runs on two AAA batteries. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from 1,700 customers.

Head over to our home goods guide for more ways to elevate your baking game. Love the taste of fresh herbs and veggies? Then check out this 7-pod hydroponics system down to $52.50. It uses nutrient-rich water and glow lights to help your countertop garden flourish, so there’s no messy soil or unwanted pests to deal with. And since it’s 25% off, now’s a great time to test one out before your favorite summer tastes are out of season.

More on Etekcity’s Digital Kitchen Scale:

Compact Design: With a spacious yet thin platform, the scale is travel-friendly and takes up little storage space.

Quality Material: Measure food, small items, and liquids (milk & water) with confidence on the food-grade, stainless steel platform.

Tare Function: Use the tare function to remove container weight from the final measurement of your food.

