This highly-rated hydroponics garden is brimming with freshness for new low of $52.50

Smartindex (98% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the iDOO indoor gardening kit for $52.50 shipped when you apply code IDOOIG201B at checkout. Down from the $70 list price, that code will take 25% off and mark a new all-time low at $17.50 under our previous mention. If you love the fresh taste of homegrown herbs and vegetables in your recipes, this 7-pod hydroponics system is a great way to get them. Creating a gorgeous countertop garden, it uses only nutrient-rich water and unique glow lights to help your plants flourish and thrive. There’s no messy soil or fertilizer to deal with, and best of all, no insects or pests to shoo away. Over 2,000 customers have left it an average of 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Bring some extra authenticity to your pasta dinners with this Italian herb seed pod kit for $15. The sight and smell of fresh rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, Italian parsley, and Sicilian basil in your kitchen is enough to boost anyone’s mood, and that’s even before they get stewed in with your favorite dishes and desserts. Over 5,000 customers found it to be a good addition, leaving it with a 4.3/5 star rating.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more deals to elevate your meals. For tea and hot cocoa lovers, this classic stovetop kettle is down to only $15 as well. That’s a massive 53% off what it usually runs for, so if your home is missing this must-have kitchen tool, now is a great time to pick one up.

Hydroponic indoor gardening kit features:

The Hydroponics Growing System with 7 pods is made for planting herbs and vegetables in water without soil, resulting in more rapid growth. Two nutrient solutions provide the elements needed for veggies growth. The sponges made of biology peat, excellent air to water ratio, providing enough space for veggies roots to grow. The hydroponics garden kit requires no soil, ensuring a natural and green experience free of contaminants.

