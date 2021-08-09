Bake up a storm with the Dash Delish Stand Mixer at new all-time low of $45 (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering Dash’s Delish Stand Mixer for $44.99 shipped. This tends to go for about $65, and today’s solid $20 price cut marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. A must-have for bakers, this handy stand mixer is ready to tackle everything from cake batter and cookies, to all types of bread, biscuits, and more with the included bread hook attachment. You’ll find five speed settings on the side of the mixer, and a 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl is included here as well. And standing 10.5-inches tall, it’s still plenty compact to fit in just about any kitchen. Currently rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 home bakers. Head below for more options.

Don’t need a stand? Then take a look at this BLACK + DECKER hand mixer for only $25 on Amazon. You’ll still garner five speed settings as well as a turbo boost option here, plus a variety of attachments from BLACK + DECKER’s unique helix beaters to some dough hooks for bread and thicker batters. Over 10,000 home cooks found it to be just right for the kitchens, leaving it a solid 4.6/5 star rating.

Nothing goes with fresh baked goods like a delicious cup of coffee in the morning. Thankfully, we’re also tracking a great deal on Amazon’s Solimo medium-light coffee pod 100-pack. Rounding at just $0.18 a cup, these coffee pods are compatible with all Keurig 1.0 and 2.0 models, so you can enjoy stress-free coffee 100 mornings in a row. And for even more kitchen deals like these, just head over to our home goods guide.

Dash Delish Stand Mixer features:

VERSATILE: The Delish by Dash Stand Mixer is the perfect kitchen accessory for the budding baker or home cook looking to mix, beat, cream, or whip something up—sweet or savory.

COMPACT: Weighing less than 5 lbs and standing only 10.5” tall, the Dash Stand Mixer fits underneath most kitchen cabinets. Perfect for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, or limited countertop space!

TILTING HEAD: The tilting motor head makes it easy to remove the stainless steel mixing bowl and eject the beaters or dough hooks. No more mess! Plus, the retro design and variety of trendy colors options will accent any kitchen.

