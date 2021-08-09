Replenish your K-cup stock at up to 35% off via Amazon: 100-packs from $18.50 + more

Amazon is now offering a range of beverages snacks starting from $6.50 with up to 35% in savings. But the real standout offers here are the Amazon brand Solimo K-Cups. For example, you can score the 100-count Solimo Variety Pack Light and Medium Roast Coffee Pods for $18.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $28, this is actually closer to 35% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and only about $0.18 per cup. You’re getting 40 kona blend, 30 breakfast blend, and 30 donut style K-Cup pods ready for both 1.0 and 2.0 brewers, all of which is made from 100% arabica coffee. Rated 4+ stars from over 16,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

But if you’re looking to branch out and try something new, some of the smaller packages might be a smart option. This 24-count pack of Amazon’s Happy Belly Dark Roast Coffee Pods, for example, is worth a shot at just over $9 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers.

The per cup price there isn’t as good as today’s lead deal, but it might be a good bet if you haven’t given them a try yet. Plus, you’ll find loads more flavors marked down by 30% or more in today’s Amazon beverage sale including dark roast, Colombian blends, and more right here.

You’ll also find some ongoing coffee maker deals in our previous roundup alongside a host of other kitchen and household essentials in our home goods guide. We have Gold Box dog treats from $8, loads of Vega protein deals, and a solid price drop on Anova’s Bluetooth-enabled Nano Sous Vide Cooker, not to mention this highly-rated food kitchen scale at 35% off.

More on the Solimo Variety Pack Coffee Pods:

(40) Kona Blend – Delicate body, vibrant acidity and mild sweetness

100 coffee pods in three varieties – Kona, Breakfast, Donut Style

(30) Breakfast Blend – Medium body and acidity with a nutty aroma

(30) Donut Style – Medium-light roast with a smooth flavor, clean acidity and toasty aroma

100% Arabica coffee

