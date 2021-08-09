Nordstrom Rack Back to School Sneaker Sale takes up to 60% off Converse, adidas, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Back to School Sneaker Flash Sale is live! Save up to 60% off top brands including Converse, adidas, Reebok, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. Head back to school in style with the Converse Ultra High Top Sneakers that are currently marked down to $56 and originally sold for $75. These sneakers can be worn with casual or workout wear alike as well as worn by anyone. This style is made of a mesh material that’s highly-breathable and cushioned for added comfort as well. The black coloring is versatile to pair with an array of looks and it has specific grooves to add traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.

