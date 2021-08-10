Levi’s Flash Sale takes extra 40% off clearance denim from $18 + 30% off orders of $100

Levi’s Flash Sale takes extra 40% off clearance with promo code FLASH40 and 30% off orders of $100 or more. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your denim for the school year with the men’s 541 Athletic Taper Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to $18 and originally sold for $70. These jeans are made for athletic builds and infused with stretch for added mobility. The dark wash is versatile to dress up or down and the tapered hem can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 541 Athletic Taper Flex Jeans $18 (Orig. $70)
- 502 Taper Fit Flex Jeans $47 (Orig. $98)
- 501 93′ Straight Fit Jeans $81 (Orig. $169)
- 511 Slim Fit Flex Jeans $34 (Orig. $90)
- 514 Straight Fit Jeans $21 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High Rise Mom Shorts $25 (Orig. $50)
- Wedgie Fit Ankle Jeans $41 (Orig. $98)
- 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $47 (Orig. $98)
- Mile High Super Skinny Jeans $34 (Orig. $70)
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $119 (Orig. $248)
- …and even more deals…
