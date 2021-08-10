Levi’s Flash Sale takes extra 40% off clearance denim from $18 + 30% off orders of $100

-
FashionLevi's
40% off from $18

Levi’s Flash Sale takes extra 40% off clearance with promo code FLASH40 and 30% off orders of $100 or more. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your denim for the school year with the men’s 541 Athletic Taper Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to $18 and originally sold for $70. These jeans are made for athletic builds and infused with stretch for added mobility. The dark wash is versatile to dress up or down and the tapered hem can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Hunter x Peppa Pig collaborate for back-to-school seaso...
Nordstrom Rack Back to School Sneaker Sale takes up to ...
Eddie Bauer end of summer event takes up to 50% off sit...
Amazon’s smart Echo Frames hit all-time lows from...
Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Unde...
Amazon’s Off-to-College Fashion Guide: Carhartt, ...
Reebok Back to School Sale updates your activewear with...
Under Armour gets you moving this weekend with up to 25...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

J.Crew Factory Back to School Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide with new fall styles

from $15 Learn More
50% off

Old Navy Flash Sale takes 50% off all shorts, today only from just $10, more

from $10 Learn More
Reg. $170 new

Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer drops to $105 today (Refurb, $170 new)

$105 Learn More
Save $100

Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $319 across various models (Save $100)

From $319 Learn More
$50+ off

Bring home a Sun Joe 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $349

Google’s Nest Wifi Router system packs built-in Assistant at $260 (New low, save $89)

$260 Learn More
Save now

Save $149 on Apple’s M1 Mac mini at Amazon lows + prev-gen. model for $499

$149 off Learn More
Amazon low

Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote falls to Amazon low at $130 following rare discount

$130 Learn More