Merrell, Saloman, more up to 60% off during Steep and Cheap’s Hiking Sale

The Steep and Cheap Hike and Camp Sale offers up to 60% off top brand shoes, apparel, and gear. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Merrell, Salomon, Teva, Sorel, Columbia, Patagonia, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. Head up the trail in style with the Merrell Altalight Hiking Shoes that are currently marked down to $84. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $160. These waterproof shoes are lightweight, cushioned, and flexible to promote a natural stride. They’re also abrasion-resistant and feature a rubber outsole that helps give you traction up or down the hill. Plus, you can choose from two color options as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap’s Hiking Sale or you can shop the entire event here.

