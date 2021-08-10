Sunglass Hut cuts up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more + free shipping

Sunglass Hut takes up to 50% off new sale styles with top brands included. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can easily update your shades with deals on Ray-Ban, Oakley, COACH, GUCCI, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your look with the Ray-Ban Wayfarer Double Bridge Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $118 and originally sold for $169. This style is flattering on an array of face shapes and the double bridge design is also very on-trend. The gradient blue lens is highly fashionable as well. It has 100% UV protection to help protect your eyes and double logos on the frame. Be sure to head below to score even more deals from Sunglass Hut today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

