Jos. A. Bank summer clearance blowout with up to 80% off Cole Haan, Joseph Abboud, more

Jos. A. Bank summer clearance blowout sale takes up to 80% off original prices. Elevate your wardrobe with deals on polos, dress-shirts, suits, shoes, and more. Bank Account Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Tailored Fit Short-Sleeve Dot Pattern Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $20, which is $15 off the original rate. This polo shirt looks nice with shorts, pants, jeans, chino pants, and much more. The material is infused with spandex for mobility and it’s highly breathable. The berry coloring is great for transitioning into fall and it’s available in regular as well as big and tall sizing. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks from Jos. A. Bank include:
- Tailored Fit Short Sleeve Dot Pattern Polo $20 (Orig. $35)
- Traveler Collection Traditional Polo Shirt $15 (Orig. $39)
- Tailored Fit Button-Down Short-Sleeve Shirt $15 (Orig. $35)
- Traveler Slim Fit Flat Front Shorts $20 (Orig. $39)
- Slim Fit Mini Check Suit Separate Jacket $100 (Orig. $259)
- Joseph Abboud Carmel Cap Toe Sneakers $60 (Orig. $110)
- Windowpane Cotton Quarter Zip Knit Pullover $20 (Orig. $59)
- Joseph Abboud Cabrillo Chelsea Boots $70 (Orig. $110)
- Cole Haan Pinch Friday Penny Loafers $50 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!