Victrola’s retro turntable also packs Bluetooth and AM/FM radio at low of $57.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering Victrola’s 50s Style Retro Bluetooth Record Player in Black for $57.47 shipped. Usually going for $100, this price has been steadily dropping in the past few months and has now settled at a new all-time low. This 3-speed turntable features a myriad of ways to enjoy your favorite albums and songs. You’ll find a multifunction record player, AM/FM radio, aux outlet, and Bluetooth speaker all wrapped in a vintage facade. And what’s more is you can even record your favorite records and LPs as MP3s, so your favorite lo-fi tunes can be immortalized on your laptop or phone. Over 5,200 music lovers found it to be worth the investment, leaving it an average of 4.6/5 stars. See more below.

Just looking for a basic turntable? This smart-looking Byron Statics model is only $43. Here you’ll get everything you could want for enjoying your record collection at home or on the go, as the entire thing folds up into a neat suitcase-style close. Notable features include a cuing lever, headphone jack, RCA output, and 3-speed controls. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 6,500 customers.

Jabra is also breaking out some solid $50 savings on its Elite 85h ANC headphones if that’s more your style. Packing up to 36-hours of listening off a single charge, you can enjoy customizable active noise cancellation, built-in Alexa, and a fast charging mode at the lowest price we’ve ever tracked.

Victrola 50’s Retro 3-Speed Bluetooth Turntable:

Three-speed Turntable (33 1/3, 45, 78 RPM) plays all of your vinyl records and favorite Albums

Built-in Bluetooth to wirelessly play music from your Bluetooth enabled device. No cords needed.

Use USB Connection to easily record your favorite music through a PC to laptop. Software included

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!