Save $50 on Jabra Elite 85h ANC headphones with Alexa at all-time low of $150

-
AmazonHeadphonesJabra
25% off $150

Amazon is offering Jabra’s Elite 85h Wireless ANC Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s discount slashes 25% off to match the Amazon all-time low. Centered on its internal 8-microphone array, you’ll get some serious active noise-cancellation out of these Elite headphones. On a full charge, you can enjoy up to 36-hours of uninterrupted listening, or get up to 5-hours off a 15-minute fast charge. That’s on top of some beefy 40mm drivers for “a distinctly sharper music experience” than the competition, and built-in Alexa. Over 1,300 customers have left these with an average of 4.3/5 stars. Head below to keep reading.

Alternatively, you can save yet another $50 by opting for Skullcandy’s Hesh ANC cans for $100. These offer a similar package to Jabara’s offerings with adjustable active noise-cancellation and a fast-charging option. Otherwise, you’ll get up to 22-hours of battery life here, which is still more than plenty for a full day’s worth of jamming out. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 450 satisfied customers.

Looking forward to blasting your favorite workout playlists? You might want to take a look at this great deal we found on Amazfit’s GTR 2e smartwatch. Playing at your best has never been easier with over 90 sport modes onboard, and tons of other health-tracking features plus a 45-day battery life to boot. And right now, you can bring it home for an Amazon all-time low of $125.

Jabra Elite 85h ANC Headphones features:

Listen in comfort with these Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones. Integrated SmartSound audio technology adapts automatically to your surroundings, while a powerful battery offers up to 36 hours of playtime. These Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones feature eight separate mics for excellent call quality and are rain-resistant for safe use in all weather conditions.

