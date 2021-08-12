Crocs takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Clogs, sneakers, sandals, more

50% off from $14

The Crocs back to school sale takes up to 50% off new markdowns including sandals, clogs, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Swiftwater Mossy Oak Sandals that’s currently marked down to $18 and originally sold for $35. This style features a lightweight material that’s waterproof and it’s flexible as well. The camo design is stylish and great for outdoor use. The sole features a cushioned material and specific grooves on the outsole provide traction. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

